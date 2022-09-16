Mahindra Scorpio N Waiting Period Climbs to 2 Years, Highest for any SUV in India

Mahindra Scorpio N has gained severe popularity in the Indian market. As per the automaker, the waiting period for the SUV has reached two years. Mahindra launched the “Big Daddy of SUVs" in July.

The Scorpio, which has a cult following of its own, stayed true to its character and became one of the highest selling SUVs in no time. As per reports, the first 25,000 bookings were registered in under a minute. The bookings crossed the 1 lakh mark in under an hour. The Mahindra Scorpio has now become the SUV with the highest waiting period in the country, replacing its production sibling, the Mahindra XUV700.

As per the Rushlane, the Z6 and the Z8 trims of the Mahindra Scorpio N are the ones where the waiting period is the maximum number of weeks. The waiting period for these two trims lies between 100 and 105 weeks, which roughly amounts to two years.

The least waiting period among the lot is for Z8L, the top-end variant of the SUV, which is 85-90 weeks. The Z2 and Z4 trims of the Scorpio have a waiting period of 90-95 weeks. When compared to the waiting period of XUV700, the difference is shocking. The maximum waiting period for XUV700 trims is 15 and 16 months for AX7 and AX7 L.

Most SUV buyers have to wait till September 2024 to get their hands on one of the Scorpio Ns. Those who were able to book the car the first 25,000 units will receive their car in November. The deliveries of the first 25,000 units will begin from the first day of Navratri, i.e. September 26. In the first 25,000 bookings, most buyers have opted for the top-end Z8L variant. The priority given to the top-end trim is highest since the demand is comparatively higher.

