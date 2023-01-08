Mahindra Thar 4x2 Launch in India Tomorrow: Here's All You Need to Know

The SUV enthusiasts in India are waiting for the 4×2 version of Mahindra Thar for quite some time now. Recently, the company released a detailed brochure of the iconic off-roader on its website. The exhaustive brochure reveals the powertrain details, new colour options and equipment that will come with the Thar RWD.

Latest reports suggest that Mahindra Thar 4×2 will be officially launching on January 9, i.e. tomorrow in the Indian market. Going by the brochure, the 4×2 Thar is cosmetically similar to the 4×4 Thar. Mahindra Thar RWD features the same infotainment system as the 4×4 model and other aspects of the interiors are also largely the same.

However, there are a few noticeable changes in the more affordable Thar which includes the omission of the 4×4 badge at the rear. Moreover, it gets a cubby hole instead of the 4×4 selector lever in the centre console. Mahindra has introduced two new colours with the Thar 2WD - Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

Mahindra Thar RWD gets XUV300’s 1.5L turbo-diesel engine. This unit generates 118.5hp and 300Nm while paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra is also offering a more powerful 2.0L petrol engine that churns out 152hp and 300Nm. This engine will be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Interestingly, Mahindra has added a lower-spec AX Optional trim to the rear-wheel drive Thar. This entry-level trim will be available with both diesel and petrol powertrains. Mahindra is probably aiming to attract potential buyers of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet with this lower-spec AX Optional trim.

This trim will come with 16-inch steel wheels instead of 17-inch alloy wheels, vinyl upholstery, tubular steel side step, manual mirror adjustment and a monochrome MID display. Customers will have to go for the higher trims if they want premium features like cruise control and steering-mounted controls, 7-inch touchscreen system, in-built speakers and TPMS.

The Thar 4×2 will boast of the same off-roading capabilities and imposing road presence as its 4×4 sibling. The rear-wheel drive Thar will directly compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

