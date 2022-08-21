Mahindra Thar 5-door Spotted Testing; Could Launch in 2023

Mahindra Thar’s new version has outperformed expectations by becoming one of the most sought-after SUV options in the market. Many car buffs, ever since the launch of the three-door model, have been awaiting the five-door variant of the punchy off roader. In what is definitely good news for all those buyers, a five-door Mahindra Thar, camouflaged and covered, was recently spotted testing on the road, confirming its entry into the market. The SUV, fully veiled, did reveal its identity through its tail lights and overall frame. The automaker is expected to launch the five-door Mahindra Thar anytime early next year.

A clip of the car running on the tarmac was shared by Moto Tourer on Instagram. Take a look at the video here:

By the looks of it, the five-door model of the Mahindra Thar looks longer, with a wider wheelbase, as compared to the three-door variant. The height is expected to be the same as the current model.

The transformation will also reflect in the seating capacity as the manufacturer will make the car in either six or seven seat configurations. Currently, the three-door Mahindra Thar measures 3,984mm in length, 1,844mm in height, and 1,820mm in width. The wheelbase measures up to 2,450mm.

As per reports, Mahindra is developing the five-door Thar variant on the ladder-frame chassis made with high-strength steel. It is the same frame that is used in the new Mahindra Scorpio-N. As far as the features inside the car is concerned, the Mahindra Thar 5-door model will get a set of almost similar specifications for the interiors.

The same goes for the specification under the hood. The 5-door variant, like the existing model, will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, with a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine being the alternative option. Transmission options will likely be the same as well.

