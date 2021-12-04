Mahindra Thar Modified with 20-Inch Alloy Wheels Looks Commanding: Watch Video

Arguably one of the best budget off-roaders in the country, Mahindra Thar has achieved immense acclaim ever since its launch years ago. The current edition of the SUV is an extension of a lifestyle off-roader with modern features. A rare combination of rugged hardware and modern tech, and the ability to withstand extreme conditions, is why Thar has an unparalleled appeal to car enthusiasts.

The Thar is also a modifier’s delight with aftermarket parts and accessories easily available. Recently the new-gen Thar was fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels and the results are shared on YouTube in a video by Autostyle Bangalore. Among many cosmetic changes, the SUV also received a few practical modifications.

Stealing the viewer’s attention at the opening is the pair of massive 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrapped in BF Goodrich tyres, the new alloy wheels are sourced from Fuel. The front bumper was upgraded with a metal one so that the SUV can cruise through rough tracks. Fog lamps with LED units have also been installed. The new stock headlamps are sourced from Hola and come with daytime running lamps (DLRs) as well as Maddog alpha lights for enhanced visibility while off-roading.

Interiors reveal the seats are finished in black and white, and wrapped in Nappa leather. A front and rear armrest has also been installed. A small digital instrument cluster, a Magician Tech Meter is also present. The speakers sourced from Infinity have been upgraded with additional damping to block noise from the outside.

Sun film to protect the SUV from heat if parked in direct sunlight is added and so are additional grab handles. Protection to shield the underbody of the SUV from damage when it goes off-roading has been taken care of. Other modifications include an auto window model, 7d mats, trunk organiser, rearview camera and hinge climbers.

