Mahindra Thar Spotted in New Golden Color, Could be the Budget-Friendly 4x2 Version

Mahindra is all set to launch the Thar 4×2 in the Indian market. The home-grown carmaker will roll-out the affordable version of Thar in the upcoming weeks. Ahead of its highly-anticipated launch, the 2WD Thar was spotted in a new golden exterior paint. This golden shade is officially called Blazing Bronze by Mahindra and is complementing Thar’s overall profile.

Introducing new shades with the rear-wheel drive version of the Thar seems to be part of Mahindra’s strategy to differentiate the new variant from the more expensive 4×4 models of the SUV. Other colour options of the Thar include the Aqua Marine, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Galaxy Grey shades.

Mahindra is expected to price 4×2 Thar quite aggressively and reports suggest that the new variant could be cheaper than 4×4 Thar by around Rs 2 lakh.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 features the same infotainment system as the 4×4 variant and other aspects of the interiors are also largely the same. However, the 4×2 version gets a small utility space instead of the selector lever that is seen on the 4×4 Thar. Moreover, the 4×2 Thar comes with a ‘Rough Road’ option instead of the Off-Road mode available with 4×4 Thar.

Mahindra has added XUV300’s 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine to the rear-wheel drive Thar. While this engine is smaller than the 2.2-litre diesel motor offered with 4×4 Thar, it packs quite a punch. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel churns out 115bhp and 300Nm of torque and will be mated with a six-speed manual transmission.

Reportedly, Mahindra will stick with the 2.0-litre unit when it comes to the petrol variant of 4×2 Thar. This petrol engine generates 150bhp and 300Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company could reveal the price of the new 4×2 RWD Thar around the Auto Expo 2023.

Mahindra is hoping that 4×2 RWD Thar will appeal to those SUV enthusiasts who are on a budget. It will be interesting to see how this variant fares against Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

