Mahindra to Unveil XUV400 Electric SUV in India: Watch LIVE Here

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally unveil the all-electric XUV400 today in India. Being based on the eXUV300 Concept which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra XUV400 will directly rival Tata Nexon electric in the Indian market. Reportedly, the SUV will be longer than 4 metres in length while expected to come with a range of 400+ km on a single charge.

The brand’s all-new SUV will flaunt DRLs integrated in the headlamp pod contrary to XUV300 where the DRL units drop down from the headlamp cluster. The front fascia will also boast of X-patterned grille with black and bronze finish which will house the new bronze-coloured ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the centre. The bumper styling is also sporty with bronze accents and a protruding crease which features fog lamps and air vents.

Mahindra XUV400 will be equipped with the latest version of the company’s touchscreen infotainment system which will provide EV-specific data. Reportedly, it could also come loaded with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The SUV, in all likelihood, will be powered by a single electric motor with a front-wheel-drive setup. The electric motor is expected to churn out power output of around 150 bhp with two battery pack options on offer.

The all-electric SUV is expected to attract a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) with sales commencing in the next few months in the Indian market.

