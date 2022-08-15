Mahindra Unveils 5 Electric SUVs, Launches Two Brands XUV and BE for Future Electric Vehicles

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled a new INGLO EV platform which is a combination of two words. The ‘IN’ in INGLO stands for Indian and ‘GLO’ stands for global. Additionally, the company has unveiled five new electric SUVs, all of which are based on the INGLO platform. These five SUVs have been divided into two new brands that Mahindra has established for future EVs – BE and XUV.

The XUV brand will host the electric versions of the current range of products whereas the BE brand, on the other hand, will have the all-new electric SUV offerings. Now, coming to the five SUVs unveiled by Mahindra, BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09 will come under the BE brand and XUV.e8 and XUV.e9, as the name suggests, will fall under the XUV brand.

As for the launches, the XUV.e8 will launch in Dec 2024, the XUV.e9 will launch in April 2025, the BE.05 will launch in October 2025, the BE07 will launch in Oct 2026 and lastly, the launch date for the BE.09 is yet to be decided.

Common to these SUVs is Mahindra’s new Heartcore design philosophy, which as per the brand, is a blend of unmissable presence, inner strength, and attitude.

The INGLO platform that will underpin all the Mahindra EVs going forward, will pack intuitive, intelligent, and immersive innovations that will serve as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture and is the heart of its interface, as per Mahindra. The company says that INGLO platform has been designed with an aim to achieve a full 5-star Global NCAP safety rating once the production versions of the cars based on this platform are launched. INGLO will also bring augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability, and Over-The-Air (OTA) updates in the upcoming EVs.

Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “We are proud and delighted to showcase our Born Electric vision. It provides a strategic direction that is in line with our core philosophy of ‘Rise’ – to be an organisation that will be counted among the best in the world and at the same time rise for our planet to fight against climate change. Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric."

