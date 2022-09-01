Mahindra XUV400 Launching on Sep 8, All You Need to Know

The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 SUV will finally have its world premiere on September 8, 2022 in India. The company has officially teased the SUV through a small video on its various social media platforms. Mahindra XUV400 will directly lock horns with Tata Nexon in the Indian market.

All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Design

The teaser video gives a sneak peak of the XUV400 appearance with front fascia flaunting a X-patterned grille in bronze and black finish. It will also carry the new Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in bronze colour and sleek headlamps in rectangular shape with integrated DRLs. However, the XUV400 electric SUV misses out on drop-down DRLs that are seen on multiple Mahindra SUVs. The fog lamp housings are in triangular shape.

The production-ready version is fairly similar to the eXUV300 Concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The glasshouse and character lines are borrowed from its ICE-powered version, the XUV300. The rear end boasts of new wraparound tail-lamps while the tail gate styling is also different from the XUV300.

All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Features

Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV will get the latest version of the company’s infotainment system with EV-specific data while a few reports have stated that it could also come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

All-Electric Mahindra XUV400 Battery and Range

Mahindra has not released details regarding the battery and range of the XUV400 but reportedly, it will come loaded with an electric motor producing around 150 bhp while being a front-wheel-drive vehicle. It will be powered by two batteries. The range on a single charge could be in excess of 300 km.

