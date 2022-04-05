Mahindra XUV700 2022 Variants Explained: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

Mahindra XUV700: Despite being launched in a year that was marred by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahindra XUV700 received a thunderous response from the buyers. In no time, the waiting time for the vehicle shot up to over a year and the buzz around the vehicle still refuses to die down. The XUV700 is available in both petrol and diesel options with a choice between a manual and automatic transmission. Loaded with segment-first features like adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, and autonomous emergency braking among many others, the SUV continues to be in high demand among buyers. If you also have been looking to get your own XUV700 home but are confused about the variant to pick, we are here to simplify the range for you.

Mahindra XUV700 Engine

The XUV700 is offered with a choice between a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit producing up to 200hp and 380Nm, and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine tuned to deliver 155hp and 360Nm in the base MX variant. On other variants, the diesel can deliver up to 185 bhp of power and 420 Nm of peak torque. Buyers who have a limited monthly commute and seek thrill in their car's performance can opt for the petrol variant of XUV700. Buyers who are more interested in the fuel economy and have a higher number of kilometres to commute monthly can opt for the diesel option.

All the variants except the top-spec AX7 diesel automatic of XUV700 get the front-wheel drive. The top-spec variant gets a four-wheel-drive option but with a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh over the comparable front wheel variant. So, if you are looking to get the power punch of a four-wheel drive and are ready to pay the premium price, you may go for the top-end model. However, the front-wheel-drive option is also good enough to handle the daily drive tasks.

The option of an automatic transmission is available on the variants of XUV700 with a premium of Rs 1.6 lakh over the comparable manual transmission variant. So, if driving convenience is your priority and the extra price doesn't bother you much, you can go for the automatic gearbox option.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants

The variants of XUV 700 can broadly be categorized into MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7

Mahindra XUV700 MX Variant

This is the most budget-friendly option of XUX 700 with a price tag of Rs 12.95 lakh for petrol and Rs 13.47 lakh for the diesel option. The variant gets a feature like a smart door handle, seven-inch instrument cluster, follow me a headlamp, Electrically-adjustable ORVMs, Android auto, four-speaker, Tilt-adjustable steering, LED taillights among many others.

Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Variant

The AX3 attempts to offer more premium features with a hike of Rs 2 lakh (approx) over the prices of the MX variant. The XUV 700 AX 3 gets add-ons like twin 10.25-inch full digital screens, six speakers, LED DRLs, fog lights, armrest with cupholders for the second row. personalized safety alert, AC vents for the third row of passengers.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Variant

For Rs 1 lakh (approx) over the price of the AX3 variant, the XUV 700 gets features like 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels Panoramic sunroof/sky roof, LED headlamps with auto-booster function, ESP, Curtain airbags for all three rows, LED sequential turn indicators, Cornering lights, Drive modes (diesel only) in addition to all the function of the preceding variant.

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant

The AX7 variant of XUV700 gets features like ADAS, side airbags, TPMS, Push-button start, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Leatherette seats, steering wheel, and gear lever, Six-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory and welcome retract function for Rs 2 lakh (approx) over the price of AX5 seven-seater. The variant is loaded with functions like Automatic headlamps, Rain sensing wipers, Reverse camera, Air purifier, Driver drowsiness detection, Electrically foldable ORVMs, and Dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX with a complimentary two-year subscription.

Additionally, the buyer can choose to add a luxury pack worth Rs 1.6 lakh that offers a Blind view monitor, Continuous digital video recording, 3D audio with 12 speakers, 360-degree camera, Knee airbag, Passive keyless entry, Electronic parking brake, Stop and go function for adaptive cruise control, Telescopic adjustable steering, Electric smart door handles and Wireless charging.

Starting with Rs 12.95 lakh for the base variant, the prices of XUV700 go up to Rs 23.79 for the top-spec model.

