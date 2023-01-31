Mahindra & Mahindra has hiked the prices of the XUV700 which is its flagship SUV. Prominent carmakers like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have increased the prices of their models due to rising input costs. Therefore, Mahindra’s move to increase the prices of XUV700 doesn’t really come as a surprise. Mahindra XUV700 price has been increased between Rs 39,000 and Rs 50,000 for the petrol variants, while the hike for the diesel variants ranges between Rs 32,000 - Rs 64,000.

The base petrol variant of XUV700, MX MT 5-seater, gets no price hike along with its MX MT 5-seater diesel counterpart. However, Mahindra has raised the price of XUV700 AX3 MT by Rs 39,000 and it will now be retailed at Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec petrol variant of Mahindra XUV700, AX7 AT 7-seater L, is now priced higher by Rs 50,000 to Rs 23.60 lakh from an earlier pricing of Rs 23.10 lakh.

The Indian carmaker has also raised the prices of the diesel variants. The AX3 MT 5-seater variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be available at Rs 16.39 lakh (ex-showroom). At the same time, the top-spec diesel variant, AX7 AT 7-seater L AWD, will now retail at Rs 25.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV700 commands a market share of close to 45 percent and its total sales in the past year were more than double that of its closest competitor Tata Harrier. The waiting period of the petrol and diesel variants of the top-spec AX7 and AX7L trims is nearly 15 months due to the overwhelming demand.

The XUV700 SUV is offered with two engines – the latest-gen 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and mStallion 2.0 turbo-petrol. While the base diesel variants get a 155hp rated motor, XUV700’s higher variants boast of a class-leading 185hp diesel engine. On the other hand, the 2.0 turbo-petrol engine generates class-busting 200hp.

Mahindra XUV700 comes with all the bells and whistles which includes Mercedes-like dual 10.25-inch screen layout, AdrenoX infomatics system, powered driver seat with door-mounted switches, dual zone climate control with an air-purifier system, and connectivity options that include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

