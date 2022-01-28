Mahindra XUV700 Receives Almost 1 Lakh Bookings; 14,000 Units Delivered in 90 Days

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that despite various global supply chain challenges faced by the automobile industry across the globe, it has met its commitment of billing the first 14,000 XUV700 SUVs by January 2022. It also announced that the XUV700 has clocked almost 1,00,000 bookings since its commencement on October 7, 2021. Once the deliveries are completed, the XUV700 could very well be the fastest SUV to reach the one lakh booking milestone in India. Furthermore, Mahindra’s flagship SUV has further strengthened the automatic and petrol offerings with 60 percent and 35 percent of the bookings coming in for these variants, respectively.

The company also stated that, while the dynamic supply chain issues continue to be a challenge in streamlining and ramping up production, it is doing its best and focusing on meeting its committed delivery timelines to customers. Given the unprecedented bookings and the continued strong demand for the XUV700, the waiting period for a majority of the variants stand at 6-10 months, while the AX7 series has a waiting period of well over 12 months.

Recently, Mahindra Automotive also recognized the efforts by Indian athletes lauding their performances at the Tokyo Olympic and Tokyo Paralympic games. In addition to the specially designed XUV700s already gifted to other medal winners, yet another custom-made XUV700 was recently delivered to Avani Lekhara for her performance in the 10m air rifle standing at the Tokyo Paralympic 2021.

Mahindra was privileged to customise the XUV700 to cater to her accessibility needs, while also including subtle design elements to immortalize the historic performance by Avani.

Other athletes to receive a custom-made XUV700 include Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil.

