Mahindra XUV700 SUV Gets 5 Star Crash Test Safety Rating by Global NCAP: Watch Video

The Mahindra XUV700 has achieved five stars for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests. The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages. The testing agency stated that the XUV700 could be improved by making standard optional equipment such as side-body airbags, side head curtain airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and three-point belts in all seating positions.

>Watch Here:

Advertisement

Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Global NCAP said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life-saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety."

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It’s very satisfying to see Mahindra demonstrating their ongoing commitment to vehicle safety with the five stars performing XUV700. High levels of occupant protection for adults and children as well as the availability of AEB, the potential life-saving crash avoidance technology. These are important indicators of the Indian automotive market moving towards an ever-higher level of consumer awareness and demand for safety."

>Also Watch:

>Adult Occupant Protection

Advertisement

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s head, neck and chest was good. Driver and passenger’s knees showed good protection. Driver tibias showed adequate protection and passenger tibias showed adequate and good protection. The bodyshell and footwell area was rated as stable and they were capable of withstanding further loadings. The car offers standard Seatbelt Reminders (SBR) for driver and passenger. The UN95 test showed that the car could pass the requirements. All of the above-explained the five stars for adult occupant protection

>Child Occupant Protection

The child seat for the 3-year-old and 1.5 year old was installed rearward facing with ISOFIX anchorages and support leg. Both were able to prevent head exposure during the impact. Child Restraint System (CRS) marking was ok. The recommended CRSs did not show incompatibility. The vehicle offers lap belt in the rear centre position. All of the above-explained the four-star for child occupant protection.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.