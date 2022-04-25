Mahindra XUV700, Thar and Other SUV Prices Increase by up to Rs 78,000 in India

Indian automaker Mahindra has hiked the price of its SUV range by 2.5 percent. The revision comes amidst a continuous spike in the cost of key commodities such as steel, and aluminium in the international market. Mahindra had, previously, announced a price hike in January this year. With the new prices, the buyers will have to pay extra Rs 23,000 to Rs 78,000 on their next Mahindra SUV purchase depending upon the model and variant of the vehicle. The revised prices have been effective since April 14.

Here's a list of the revised prices of Mahindra SUV models:

Mahindra Thar

The latest revision makes the base model Thar costlier by Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000 in petrol and diesel variants. The SUV's lineup now starts at Rs 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike goes up to Rs 44,000 for the soft-top, trim topping model of Thar's petrol variant and up to Rs 51,000 for the diesel counterpart.

Mahindra XUV300

With a revision of Rs 25,000 - Rs 36,000, the petrol lineup of XUV 300 now starts at Rs 8.41 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.21 lakh for the W8(O) DT AMT model (ex-showroom). The price of the W6 MT variant of the SUV's petrol model, however, remains unaffected by the latest revision. The XUV 300's diesel models have received a price hike ranging from Rs 30,000 to 40,000.

Mahindra XUV700

In the earlier revision, XUV 700 had recorded a jump of Rs 46,000 to Rs 75,000 in the prices of its lineup. And with the latest hike, XUV 700's range gets costlier by Rs 23,000 to 78,000 (ex-showroom). For the petrol variants of the XUV 700, the hike ranges between Rs 22,449 and Rs 71,225 whereas, for the diesel model, buyers will have to pay Rs 22,117 to Rs 78,308 extra. The XUV 700 lineup now starts at Rs 13.18 lakh and goes up to Rs 24.58 lakh for the top-spec diesel variant.

Mahindra has left the Scorpio out of the price revision possibly due to the upcoming facelift variant of the SUV.

