Mahindra XUV700 Wait Period Drops From 75 to 71 Weeks in Last Week of 2022

Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slowdown in some sectors, the Mahindra XUV700 received an overwhelming response on its launch. Mahindra initially struggled to cope with the exponential demand, leading the waiting period of the XUV 700 to shoot up to 75 weeks. While the company still has a backlog of over 75,000 vehicles, there’s been a slight improvement in the waitlist period. In the last week of 2021, XUV 700’s waiting period dropped from 75 weeks to up to 71 weeks – a first since launch, reported Rushlane.

Clearing the pending backlog will be a mammoth task for the Indian automaker especially with the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and shortage of the semiconductor chip.

Advertisement

The XUV 700 is available in both petrol and diesel variants in four trims: MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. Among these, the petrol variants of MX, AX3 and AX5 currently have the shortest waiting period and the waitlist is somewhere between 24 to 29 weeks. The diesel variant of MX has a 34 to the 36-week waiting period and the AX3 and AX5 have a waiting period of 48-51 weeks. The longest waiting period is on the top-spec AX7 and AX7 variants where it goes from 57 to up to 71 weeks.

Meanwhile, Mahindra is reportedly also working on a new variant of XU700 AX7S.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Skoda Kodiaq 7-Seater SUV Variants, Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

XUV 700 comes packed with two engine options that include a 2-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit capable of generating 200 bhp of power and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine unit that can produce up to 185 BHP. The engine comes with the option of both automatic and manual transmission units but only the top AX7 trim is available in an all-wheel drive option.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

Despite being in a segment with competitions like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus, the XUV 700 has carved out a niche demand in the market.

XUV 700 is available at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh that goes up to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom value).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.