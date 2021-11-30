Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Extends to December 2022 for Select Variants

Mahindra XUV 700 received an overwhelming response from the market on its launch in October this year. The fresh design dynamics and trust of Mahindra's brand name was a recipe guaranteed for success and the offering became an instant hit. By the start of November, the company already had over 70,000 bookings of XUV 700 but it looks like Mahindra was not anticipating such an overwhelming response. The company is struggling to match the delivery expectation of the XUV 700 and even Mahindra's near future delivery plans don't sound encouraging for buyers. The Indian manufacturer is currently working to deliver 14,000 units of the XUV 700 by mid-January. But with the pile-up of booking, the figure is hardly going to make any significant impact. The gap in supply and demand of the vehicle has brought an exponential rise in the vehicle's waiting period.

According to a report by Gaadiwaadi, while Mahindra has not given any official waiting period for XUV 700, dealerships are telling buyers to wait at least one year. If Mahindra doesn't increase the pace of new deliveries, it could soon turn interested buyers away from the car.

The latest offering of the Mahindra Lineup, XUV 700 is available in 5-seat and 7-seat options. The SUV comes with engine options that include a 2-litre turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit. Both the engine units are offered a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The petrol engine offered on the vehicle is equipped with abilities to deliver 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine offers multiple output combinations depending on the choice of variants. The base MX version gets 155PS and 360 NM of torque while the AX series gets 185 PS of power and torque of 420 NM for manual and 450NM for automatic versions.

Mahindra XUV 700 comes at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh which further goes up to Rs 22.99 lakh for the top model (all prices ex-showroom).

