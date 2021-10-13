Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ Tractor Range Launched in India, Gets Three Variants

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, part of the Mahindra Group and the world’s largest manufacturer of tractors by volume, has launched a new tractor range called the Yuvo Tech+. The tractors will be available in three models: Yuvo Tech+ 275 (37 HP), Yuvo Tech+ 405 (39 HP) and Yuvo Tech+ 415 (42 HP).

The new range of tractors is based on Mahindra’s next-generation Yuvo tractor platform. The new Mahindra Yuvo Tech+ is powered by Mahindra’s new mZIP 3-cylinder engine which, as per Mahindra, has the highest torque and best-in-class delivery of power and fuel efficiency in the category. The Yuvo Tech + range comes with 12F (forward) + 3R (reverse) transmission technology, with a 3- speed range option (H-M-L) to help select speeds based on soil type and agri applications. With high precision control valves, and a best-in-class lift capacity of up to 1700 kgs, the Yuvo Tech+ can handle heavy implements with ease and precision, says Mahindra.

The Mahindra Yuvo was launched in the 35-50 HP range five years ago and designed and developed at Mahindra’s Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai. The Yuvo range is based on over 1,50,000 hours of extensive testing in more than thirty applications and terrains across the world and is the most successful product in Mahindra’s stable with over 1,25,000 customers. These products will initially be launched in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gujarat. This will be followed by new launches from the same platform across markets in subsequent months.

Mahindra (FES) is the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume and India’s No.1 tractor brand for more than three decades. Having rolled out its first tractor in 1963 through a joint venture with International Harvester Inc., USA, Mahindra & Mahindra in March 2019 became the first Indian tractor brand to roll out 3 million Mahindra tractors, inclusive of sales to global customers. With a presence in over 50 countries across six continents, the U.S. is the largest market for Mahindra outside India.

Mahindra has over 14 tractor manufacturing (8 of them being in India) and assembly units worldwide, with an on-ground presence in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Finland, Turkey, and Japan through subsidiaries.

