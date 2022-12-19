Home » News » Auto » Mahindra's Chakan Factory Deploys 5G Network Connectivity, First Auto Plant in India

The deployment of Airtel's 5G network connectivity at Mahindra's Chakan production facility in Pune has resulted in increased speeds for software flashing

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 15:26 IST

Pune, India

Mahindra XUV700 (Photo: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra, in a strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel, has deployed 5G network connectivity at the Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune. It has become the first 5G enabled auto production facility in India.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said, "Our 5G solution for enterprise will transform manufacturing operations in the country. We are thrilled to partner Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Auto to demonstrate this transformation and have made the Chakan manufacturing facility India’s first 5G enabled Auto Manufacturing Unit."

The adoption of 5G network will accentuate speeds for software flashing, which is a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches. Furthermore, the ultra-fast speed and latency enables the managers to undertake multiple software flashing sessions in parallel, resulting in reduced turn-around time for an operation. In addition, the computerized vision based inspection is now fully automated, leading to improved paint quality.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "5G roll-out has revolutionalized the world of internet, ushering a new era of connectivity, communication, and collaboration. Our collaboration with Airtel is aimed at enhancing customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions."

