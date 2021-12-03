Major Indian Automakers Report Subdued Sales in November Due to Global Chip Shortage

Amidst the global chip shortage, a majority of Indian automakers have reported subdued sales in November. Maruti Suzuki’s Total sales last month fell on a year-on-year basis to 139,184 units from 153,223 units during the same period of the corresponding year.

Besides, domestic sales were 113,017 units, and sales to other original equipment manufacturers stood at 4,774 units.

The automaker exported 21,393 units in November, which is its highest ever in a month, it said.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," the company said.

The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market, however, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

On Wednesday, the auto major’s shares settled at Rs 7,300, up 3.29 per cent from the previous close.

South Korea’s second-largest automaker Kia on Wednesday said its sales fell 13 percent last month from a year earlier as a global chip shortage continued to affect its production.

Kia sold a total of 2,22,232 vehicles in November, down from 2,56,215 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 8.9 per cent on-year to 46,042 units last month from 50,523, while exports were down 14 per cent to 176,190 from 205,692 during the cited period, reports Yonhap news agency.

Kia said the continued chip shortage and resurgence of Covid-19 cases are to blame for the lacklustre sales last month, saying it will adjust the production schedules to minimise the part shortage’s impact on its factory operations.

From January to November, sales rose 7.6 per cent to 2.57 million autos from 2.39 million units in the same period of last year.

Hyundai Motor saw sales fall 17 per cent last month from a year earlier amid global chip shortages.

Hyundai Motor sold 3,12,602 vehicles in November, down from 3,77,193 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Sales in South Korea declined 11 per cent to 62,071 units from 70,035, as the lack of semiconductor parts continued to affect vehicle production and sales, it said.

Overseas sales dropped 18 per cent to 250,531 from 307,158 amid the extended Covid-19 pandemic, reports Yonhap news agency.

From January to November, Hyundai’s overall sales rose 5.4 per cent to 3.55 million autos from 3.37 million units in the year-ago period.

To reflect chip supply shortages, Hyundai revised down its sales target to 4 million vehicles for the year from 4.16 million units announced early this year. Last year, it sold 3.74 million autos.

However, amidst the shortage a few manufacturers have reported positive sales. Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a rise of 25 per cent in its total sales in November on a year-on-year basis.

Accordingly, the total sales rose to 62,192 units during the month under review from 49,650 units sold during November 2020. Notably, the company’s total domestic sales in November grew by 21 per cent to 58,073 units over last year.

Besides, the company’s total commercial vehicle sales rose to 32,245 units in November from 27,982 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

“Total medium & heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sale in November, including trucks, buses and international business, stood at 9,505 units, compared to 6,340 units in November 2020," the company said.

Total passenger vehicle sales rose by 38 per cent to 29,778 units from 21,641-unit off-take in November 2020.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said its domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 13,003 units in November. The company had sold 8,508 units in the domestic market in November 2020.

“Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders," TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement. Spike in both demand and orders can be attributed to the popularity that the company’s products enjoy amongst customers and has been further aided by the recent product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4×4 and the Innova Crysta limited edition, he added.

“Both the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue to lead their respective segments and we thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are hopeful of closing the calendar year next month with growth to show in all segments including the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser where TKM’s presence is relatively new," Sigamani noted. However, with the positive response that both the models have garnered, the automaker is trying its best to reach out to customers even in remote locations by further enhancing reach in such areas, he added.

