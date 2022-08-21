Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Specs Comparison

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2022 Alto K10 in the Indian market. It will be sold alongside the Alto 800 in the domestic market. The company has updated the hatchback comprehensively in terms of design and features. Let’s find out how Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 stand against each other on paper:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Dimensions

The 2022 Alto K10 has grown in size (3530 mm) and is nearly 85 mm longer than the Alto 800 (3445 mm). As far as width is concerned, both the hatchbacks are identical at 1490 mm. The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is also the taller one with height of 1520 mm as compared to the Alto 800’s 1475 mm. Last but not the least, the wheelbase of the Alto K10 (2380 mm) is bigger by 20 mm than the Alto 800 (2360 mm) due to its extended height.

Surprisingly, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has a bigger fuel tank as compared to the Alto K10. The former has a capacity of 35 litres while the latter can have 27 litres in one go. The Alto K10 rides on bigger 13-inch wheels. On the other hand, the Alto 800 comes equipped with 12-inch tyres.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 houses a 998cc K10C petrol engine which delivers top power of 66 bhp and peak torque of 89Nm. The Alto 800, on the other hand, comes with a 796cc F8D petrol engine which generates maximum power of 47 bhp and highest torque of 69 Nm. Both the models get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. A 5-speed AMT gearbox is also offered as an option with the Alto K10.

As far as fuel efficiency is concerned, The Alto K10 returns 24.39kmpl and 24.90kmpl with manual and automatic versions, respectively. The Alto K10 has an ARAI certified mileage of 22.05kmpl. The CNG version gives a fuel economy of 31.59 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Variants

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is introduced in a total of six variants, out of which four are manual and two are automatic. The variants are Std, Lxi, Vxi, Vxi AMT, Vxi+ and Vxi+ AMT. On the other hand, the Alto 800 is available in five variants namely Std (O), Lxi (O), Vxi, Vxi+ and Lxi (O) CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Price

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced in a range of Rs 3.99-5.83 lakh in India. The manual variants come in a price domain of Rs 3.99-5.33 lakh while the automatic variants are priced between 5.49-5.83 lakh. As for Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, it comes in a price bracket of Rs 3.39-5.03 lakh. The petrol-only variants are priced between 3.39-4.41 lakh while the sole CNG variant is retailed at 5.03 lakh. All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

