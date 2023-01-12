Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based SUV Christened as Fronx, Debuts at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Baleno-based SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. Christened as Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it will be retailed through the NEXA range of premium dealerships. The Fronx gets a sporty and aerodynamic design while flaunting a NEXwave front grille. It will have the longest wheelbase in the segment which results in the best-in-class legroom.

It has been offered with both single-tone and dual-tone color options. Mechanically, it can be availed with a 1.2L dual-Jet Dual VVT petrol engine with idle-stop technology. In addition, there is also a 1.0L turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine with a 0-100kmph sprint time of under 6 seconds.

Based on the Heartect platform, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been equipped with heads-up display and wireless charging features. The bookings for the Fronx has started from today at Maruti Suzuki dealerships.

