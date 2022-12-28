Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based YTB Crossover Could be Christened as Blaze or Flash?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the brand’s best-selling cars in the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker sold as many as 20,945 units of the Baleno in November 2022, registering a 111 percent growth compared to the same month last year.

Now recent reports suggest that India’s largest car manufacturer is working on a crossover that will be based on Baleno’s platform and will be heavily inspired by the Grand Vitara. Reports further suggest that Maruti will showcase this jacked-up version of the Baleno hatchback at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

Reportedly, this crossover, internally known as YTB, will be named as Flash or Blaze. The Indian auto market has witnessed a meteoric rise in the popularity of compact SUVs. Moreover, sub-compact SUVs like the Brezza have also found many buyers. Therefore, it looks like Maruti Suzuki is looking to ride the SUV wave as much as possible.

With Tata Motors’ Nexon offering tough competition, it makes sense for the company to introduce another sub-compact SUV which will sit below the Brezza in the Maruti Suzuki line-up. The Indian auto market is no stranger to crossover cars. The likes of Toyota Etios Cross, Volkswagen Polo Cross, Fiat Avventura, Toyota Urban Cross and Hyundai i20 Active have previously found significant appeal amongst SUV enthusiasts on a budget.

Maruti Suzuki Flash or Maruti Suzuki Blaze, whatever it is named eventually, will be smaller than the Brezza and is expected to borrow several design elements from the Grand Vitara.

It will probably have several features borrowed from the Baleno. On the inside, the crossover is expected to feature a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, futuristic Suzuki Connect connected car tech, a heads-up display (HUD), 360-degree camera, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry and go, automatic climate control and an Arkamys surround sound system.

While the Baleno is powered by the 89 bhp, 1.2L, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox, Maruti Suzuki Flash/Blaze will likely boast of a more powerful engine. It will be interesting to see whether the Japanese carmaker adds a turbo-petrol engine to the Baleno crossover.

