Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG Launched in India, Details Here

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Baleno CNG at a starting price of Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. To be offered in two trims namely Delta and Zeta, it can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,403. The company has also launched the CNG version of the XL6 MPV at a sticker price of Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom) while it is only available in Zeta grade.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched at Rs 5.90 Lakh, Delivers 32.73 km/kg Mileage

Advertisement

Announcing the introduction of S-CNG at NEXA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki is committed to democratize green mobility solutions in India, and we believe offering a large bouquet of technologies to suit varied customer needs is the only approach to achieve mass adoption of environment friendly vehicles. CNG is one such technology known for emitting considerably lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional fuels; with its debut in NEXA along with Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid offerings, NEXA will provide an array of eco-friendly mobility solution options for our evolved eco-conscious customers."

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG

Being conceptualized, designed, developed, and rigorously tested at MSIL’s world-class Research & Development (R&D) facility, the Baleno CNG gets dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and Intelligent Injection System, identical to every other Maruti Suzuki CNG model. It also features a microswitch to ensure that the CNG-powered hatchback does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

As for features, Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG comes equipped with in-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features, 17.78-cm Smart Play Pro touch infotainment system with on-board voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, and 60:40 rear split seats. It is the only CNG hatchback in India to boast of six airbags.

Advertisement

Powered by a 1197cc petrol engine, it has a top power of 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The power output and torque delivery are lesser than the petrol-only version. The Baleno CNG will return a mileage of 30.61 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG

Advertisement

The XL6 CNG carries a lot of premium features in the form of In-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features including remote functionalities, 17.78-cm SmartPlay studio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Cruise Control and LED DRLs. Furthermore, it comes with several safety features such as Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold and LED front fog lamps.

Advertisement

Based on the Heartect platform, the XL6 CNG houses a 1.5L petrol engine alongside the factory-fitted CNG kit. The engine develops maximum power of 86 bhp at 5,500 rpm and highest torque of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Mated to a manual transmission as standard, the CNG MPV has an impressive fuel economy of 26.32 km/kg. The XL6 CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 30,821.

Advertisement

“Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG have been developed keeping these uncompromising NEXA customers in mind. Baleno S-CNG will be the country’s one of the most powerful premium CNG hatchbacks, while XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV. Maruti Suzuki’s success in democratizing the CNG technology has resulted in sales of more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles which has saved CO2 emissions of approximately 1 million tonnes. Such figures embolden our confidence of having large scale positive impact on the environment through offering a range of green technologies for customers to choose from," added Srivastava.

Read all the Latest Auto News here