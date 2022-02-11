Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift to Get 9-inch Infotainment System: Watch Video

Maruti Suzuki has released yet another teaser for the upcoming facelifted Baleno. This time around, it’s a showcase of the 9-inch HD touchscreen SmartPlay Pro+ with Surround Sense powered by ARKAMYS. This is the first time the Baleno will come with such a feature. The video shows the impressively large touchscreen infotainment system just above the central AC vents. On the right, there’s a slight glimpse of the instrument cluster which does seem to indicate a larger MID screen, although this has not been confirmed by Maruti Suzuki, just yet.

The 2022 model or the facelift, as per reports prior to this, will come with a number of changes, both on the inside and outside. From the teaser video released earlier by Maruti, it’s clear that the brand new Baleno will be much more tech-laden than before. One example of this is the first-in-segment heads-up display which important information from the speedometer, climate control, etc. This is sure to draw buyers to Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming premium hatchback.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki says it has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle. So, expect the all-new Baleno with more modern features like LED headlamps, connected car tech, an idle stop-start system and a boatload more.

As mentioned in our previous reports, the 2022 Baleno will be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K-Series engine with ‘Dual Jet’ technology.

Advertisement

>Also Watch:

It’s likely to be paired with a five-speed manual transmission and CVT, just like before. However, there is a slight possibility that Maruti Suzuki might introduce the six-speed torque converter unit on the Baleno instead of the CVT.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.