Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Variants Leaked Online, Launch Soon in India

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the CNG version of the Brezza SUV in the Indian market, indicates a leaked document on the web. Reportedly, the company had initially planned to launch the Brezza CNG in June earlier this year but it had to be postponed by a few months with reasons best known to the brand. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will have no direct upon its launch in India.

The variant list of the Brezza CNG has been leaked online and it can be accessed at the Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts website. The variant details can be found under the ‘list of compatible cars’ tab. Going by the list, the CNG-powered SUV will also have automatic variants which could make it the only CNG automatic car in India.

The leaked document reveals that the Brezza CNG will be offered in four trims namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. All of the aforementioned grades will boast of a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, barring the entry-level LXi variant. Mechanically, besides the factory-fitted CNG kit, it would continue to carry the 1.5L petrol motor albeit with a slightly lower output as compared to the petrol-only version which has top power of 104 bhp and peak torque of 138 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG is available with the same 1.5L petrol engine with maximum power of 87 bhp and peak torque of 121 Nm. We expect the Brezza CNG to get similar output. Stay tuned for more details which are likely to emerge in the next few days.

