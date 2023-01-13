Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, All You Need to Know

Maruti Suzuki has showcased the Matte edition of the Brezza SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. With the introduction of this new shade, the sub-compact SUV is now available in seven colour options - Sizzling Red, Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Brave Khakhi, Exuberant Blue, and Matte Black.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Matte Edition doesn’t have any other changes when compared to the standard model. The interior is also more or less similar to the standard trims. We do get to see a new wooden pattern on the dashboard as well as a new colour for the seat upholstery. These changes make the SUV a more upmarket product.

There are no changes under the hood as well and the Brezza Matte edition will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp and 138 Nm. This engine has been very well received by the enthusiasts and is offered with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The sub-compact SUV boasts of a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment unit, Arkamys music system, new flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, cooled glove box, ambient lighting, new controls for the HVAC system, a 12V socket in the rear row, and a push start/stop button.

Maruti Suzuki is offering the Brezza in four variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Its top-spec trim also boasts of six airbags, heads-up display and a 360-degree camera.

The company has sold more than 7 lakh units of the Brezza since it was launched at the 2016 edition of the Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki Brezza has proved to be an attractive proposition for those SUV enthusiasts who are on a budget. In fact, the SUV has acquired an iconic status in India due to its practicality and great value for money that it offers.

Maruti Suzuki will hope that the Matte edition of the Brezza increases the sales numbers of their sub-compact SUV. Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon in the Indian market.

