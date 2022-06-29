New Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Launch in India Tomorrow, Here's Everything You Should Know

Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is one of the highest-selling cars in India. In the month of May, Vitara Brezza was the 10th highest-selling car in the country. The company sold 10,312 units of its compact SUV. Now Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch an all-new model of the popular compact SUV, which will be known as Brezza.

Ahead of its launch on June 30, the revamped Brezza has generated tremendous chatter on social media and the compact SUV is trending on Twitter for the last few weeks. Car enthusiasts swear by the Vitara Brezza because of its practicality and value for money. Vitara Brezzaleaves behind all the hassles of a typical SUV and is a perfect vehicle for occasional weekend getaways. Therefore, Brezza is also expected to sell in large numbers. Here is all you need to know about the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Power-packed

Maruti Suzuki will be powered by the K15C 1.5-litre petrol engine. This is the same power unit that is seen under the hood of the new Ertiga and XL6. Buyers can choose a powertrain mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Next-gen technology

The new Brezza is more technologically advanced than the outgoing model. The compact SUV will get a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an ARKAMYS sound system that was recently seen in the new Baleno. Top models of the Brezza will also have a futuristic heads-up display which will host vital driving information like speed and RPM level. Maruti Suzuki has also finally included an electric sunroof in the new Brezza which is being offered by its rivals.

Variants

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Brezza in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Top-spec trim will also get six airbags and a 360-degree camera which will make Brezza a very attractive proposition for many buyers.

Bookings on

The bookings for the new Brezza commenced on June 20. Reportedly, Maruti Suzuki received 4,400 bookings for the car within 24 hours.

