Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variants Explained - Which One Should You Buy?

Maruti Suzuki has launched the second generation of its sub-compact SUV Brezza with a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car now comes with some significant cosmetic changes, especially in the front end along with some added features.

Interestingly, the new Brezza is the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car that offers a factory-fitted electric sunroof.

Maruti has introduced the new version of Brezza in four trims that include LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. Under the hood, the car gets a new 1.5-litre K15C engine that produces 137 Nm of peak torque and 101.6 hp of max power.

The engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while a 6-speed automatic transmission is also on offer with the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants. https://www.marutisuzuki.com/brezza

The base model or LXi MT variant of the new Brezza is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a number of features. In the interior, one gets to see a monotone interior colour theme, flat-bottom steering wheel, 12V power socket, rear AC vents, and dual front airbags. The SUV has been equipped with electronic stability program, hill hold assist system, central locking, halogen projector headlamps, and rear parking sensors.

The VXi MT and VXi AT are priced at Rs 9.46 lakh and Rs 10.96 lakh, respectively. The variants get added features that include a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, height-adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVM, and auto climate control.

The ZXi MT and ZXi AT come with price tags of Rs 10.86 lakh and Rs 12.36 lakh, respectively with the major highlight of the variant being the electric sunroof. In addition, the SUV comes with cruise control, Arkamys sound system, onboard voice assistant, push-button start with smart key, and MID and TFT color displays. The variant also sports 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, rear wiper and washer, and 60/40 seat split.

The ZXi MT is priced at Rs 12.30 lakh while the ZXi AT variant comes at Rs 13.80 lakh. The variants get all the premium features like Suzuki-connected car features, 360 view camera, side and curtain airbags, heads-up display, 9-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro + software, wireless charging, cooled glove box, and ambient lighting. On the outside, the car gets dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels and auto-folding mirrors.

