Maruti Suzuki Celerio Hatchback Crosses 15,000 Bookings in One Month Since Launch

In just about a month since its launch on November 10, Maruti Suzuki has received around 15,000 bookings for the Celerio. However, currently, it commands a waiting period of close to 12 weeks. The car was touted as the most fuel-efficient car at 26kmpl.

In terms of exterior Maruti Suzuki claims that it has gone for a ‘3D organic sculpted design’ that comes with animated sweeping front headlamps, droplet-styled tail lamps and all-new radiant signature front grille with chrome. The car gets 15-inch Urbane black alloy wheels and front fog lamps.

On the inside, the car gets twin-slot centre AC ventilation with bright chrome accents, bold barrel-themed side air vents. Also new is the gear shift lever with a light ergonomic grip in AGS variants. Equipped with the next generation K-Series Engine with Dual Jet, Dual VVT, the All-New Celerio is the most fuel-efficient petrol car in India, offering a mileage of 26.68kmpl. With segment-first features like Idle Start-Stop, the All-New Celerio makes a step forward towards sustainability by reducing CO2 emissions by up to 19% across variants. Powered by cutting-edge technology, it offers a torque of 89Nm at 3500rpm and power of 67bhp at 6000RPM.

Development of Next-gen K-series engine is done with the use of state-of-art technology like cooled EGR, auto tensioner, and integrated exhaust manifold.

The new Celerio gets the 17.78cm (7-inch) SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, new features like first in segment engine push start with smart key, Pollen type AC filter, have been introduced. Convenience features like tilt steering with mounted audio controls, 60:40 split rear seats, and height-adjustable driver seat have been provided for functionality and enhanced user experience.

