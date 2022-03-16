Maruti Suzuki CNG Cars Achieve New Milestone, Crosses 1 Million Cumulative Sales

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India said on Tuesday that it has clocked cumulative sales figures of 1 million units of S-CNG vehicles. At present, the automobile major offers nine S-CNG vehicles in the personal and commercial segments.

“Today, there are already over 3,700 CNG stations, making CNG more accessible to people. With the government setting a target of reaching 10,000 CNG stations across the country in the next few years, we expect the demand for CNG vehicles to remain robust," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

“As a technology, CNG will play a bigger and significant role in reducing carbon emission of a large volume of passenger vehicles," Ayukawa added.

According to the company, the S-CNG vehicles are integrated from the first stage itself to deliver unmatched safety, performance, durability and high fuel efficiency.

“Maruti Suzuki’s efforts to popularise the adoption of S-CNG vehicles are aligned with the government of India’s objective of reduction in oil imports by enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent presently to 15 per cent by 2030," the company said.

