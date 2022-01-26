Maruti Suzuki CNG Models Account For 15 Percent of Overall Sales in India

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki also leads the CNG segment in the Indian automotive market with its range of factory-fitted CNG models. Ever since the Indo-Japanese carmaker stopped producing diesel cars last year due to the new BS-VI emission norms, they switched to CNG to plug the gap. Demand for their CNG-powered cars has skyrocketed and by the end of December 2021, CNG models constituted 15 percent of the brand’s overall sales, Team-BHP reported.

Currently, the Tour S is the highest-selling CNG model in Maruti Suzuki's range. The sedan constitutes a whopping 78 percent of total sales. The Ertiga (CNG) model comes second with sales making up 46.4 percent in the personal vehicle segment. In the last three quarters of 2021, the company sold 1.32 lakh CNG vehicles and its market share was at 82.5 percent.

The report also mentioned that if the trend continues, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce more than 10 of its models that will offer CNG options in the coming months. That may also include the upcoming Brezza, which is expected to be launched in this year’s festive season. Moreover, with the rapid CNG expansion, the homegrown automaker expects the shares of CNG to exceed the diesel share of 22 percent.

The company also expects strong growth of the CNG segment in 2022, as the considerable price gap between CNG and petrol-diesel prices also continues to be the key driver for prospective buyers, who have been opting for CNG vehicles even for personal use. Additionally, the government plans to expand the CNG dispensing stations to a 10,000-strong network, fuel price movement and the continued prohibition on retro fitment of CNG kits are some of the few other factors driving the demand.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India are the only OEMs offering factory-fitted CNG models in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in the country. Tata Motors with the introduction of its Tiago and Tigor in CNG trims is the latest entrant into this space.

