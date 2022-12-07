Maruti Suzuki Discount Offer in December 2022: Alto, Swift, Wagon R and More

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on its Arena lineup of cars for the month of December, with savings of up to Rs 52,000. These include exchange benefits, cash discounts and corporate offers on Maruti Arena models such as the Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Dzire and the new-generation Alto K10. The new Brezza SUV and the Ertiga MPV, however, are not subject to any discounts.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Crosses Milestone of 3500 Dealerships in India

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discount

Advertisement

The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 manual models are eligible for discounts of up to Rs 52,000 for customers. The AMT models, on the other hand, come with discounts of Rs 22,000 available. Additionally, the CNG variant of the car gets Rs 45,100 discount offer.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Discount

On the manual and AMT versions of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, benefits up to Rs 32,000 are available. The hatchback’s CNG version is offered with discounts of Rs 15,100.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Discount

Advertisement

The basic S-Presso variants are eligible for discounts of up to Rs 46,000 from Maruti Suzuki. The AMT variants are available with benefits of up to Rs 21,000. Maruti Suzuki S- Presso CNG models have discounts worth Rs 45,100 in December 2022. The car comes with 1.0-litre engine, tuned to deliver 65 bhp max power, paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Discount

Advertisement

December 2022 will see Maruti Suzuki Wagon R manual models being discounted by up to Rs 42,000. The automatic variants of the Wagon R will receive Rs 22,000 in perks. On the Wagon R CNG variant, buyers can get discounts totalling Rs 22,000. Two different engine options—a 67 horsepower, 1.0-litre engine, and a 90 horsepower, 1.2-litre engine power the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. Transmission options available include a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discount

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered with discounts of Rs. 45,100 for CNG variants, Rs. 36,000 for petrol-manual variants, and Rs. 21,000 for AMT variants. It has a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 67 horsepower and claims to have a fuel efficiency of 26.68 km per litre. There is the option of a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Discount

Top-spec versions of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 are discounted by up to Rs 42,000, while the base model is discounted by up to Rs 17,000. The CNG version on the other hand receives benefits worth Rs. 40,100. The 796cc petrol engine in the Alto 800 is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Discount

On automatic models, the Dzire is offered with benefits up to Rs 32,000. On the manual trims, discounts worth Rs 17,000 are provided on the purchase of Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the sedan produces 90 horsepower.

Read all the Latest Auto News here