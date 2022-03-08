Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG with 31.12 Km/Kg Mileage Launched, Priced From Rs 8.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the launch of Dzire with S-CNG technology. The Dzire CNG is powered by the same K-series DualJet, Dual-VVT 1.2-litre engine which puts out 76hp in CNG mode, while the normal petrol mode still has 89hp. Torque figures, too, are different in that respect, with the CNG mode putting out 98.5Nm, while the petrol mode churns out 113Nm. However, the advantage here lies in the mileage, where the CNG mode has a claimed figure of 31.12 km/kg. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG range of vehicles are conceptualized, designed and developed at the company’s research & development facility after testing and are factory-fitted. Maruti Suzuki Dzire has over 22 lakh customers. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG is available in VXI and ZXI variants; costing Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements. Today, we have the largest portfolio of 9 green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19% CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles."

He further added, “The launch of Dzire S-CNG, will further strengthen our vision of green mobility and catalyze the adoption of green vehicles in India. With customers now getting a CNG option in India’s preferred sedan, the Dzire S-CNG will further alleviate the worries of rising fuel costs and provide economical and environment-friendly mobility to customers."

The S-CNG vehicles come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance with better savings. The S-CNG vehicles’ safety has further been enhanced with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and Microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process. There are currently nine vehicles that come with Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG technology.

The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country’s primary energy mix from 6.2% now to 15 percent by 2030. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 14,100 for petrol variants and starting Rs 16,999 for CNG variants. Maruti Suzuki claims the Dzire CNG is the most powerful and fuel-efficient CNG-equipped vehicle in the country.

