Maruti Suzuki Eeco Celebrates 10 Lakh Units Sales in India, Owns 94% Market Share

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has achieved the sales milestone of 1 million units in the Indian market. Being the country’s highest-selling van since 2010 with a market share of 94 percent in its segment, the Eeco is available across 13 variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance. The company has introduced the Eeco van as a petrol-only model. However, there is also a CNG version on sale.

Expressing gratitude towards customers for the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country."

Some of the notable features in the Eeco van include driver focused controls, reclining front seats and cabin air-filter (in A/C variants). It gets 11+ safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD.

Powered by a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, it has top power of 79 bhp at 6,000 rpm for petrol variants while the CNG variants churn out 70 bhp at 6,000 rpm. The petrol variants return a mileage of 20.20 kmpl. As for the CNG trims, they have a fuel efficiency of 27.05 km/kg.

