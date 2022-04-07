Maruti Suzuki Eeco Vans Recalled Due to Incorrect Rim Size, 19,731 Units Affected

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced a voluntarily recall of 19,731 units of its ‘Eeco’ model. According to the company, the recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify “incorrect marking of wheel rim size", if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles.

“In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," the company said.

“Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect."

In industry parlance, a voluntary recall is conducted to rectify defects in the product. This exercise is done free of cost to the consumer.

The Eeco measures 3,675mm in length and has a 2,350mm wheelbase. The front and rear have conventional halogen headlamps and taillamps.

Inside, the van comes with a five/seven-seat version. It gets a dual-tone theme colour interior. The dashboard has an air con unit and instrument cluster. The headrests are integrated into the seat and hence not adjustable.

It comes with ABS and EBD as well as a driver-side airbag. There are rear parking sensors and child lock for doors too. The Eeco has a 1,196cc engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

