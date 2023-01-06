Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.85 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Grand Vitara CNG at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Offered in Delta and Zeta grades, it is the 14th company model to come with factory-fitted S-CNG technology. The brand has also rolled out the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for customers who can own the Grand Vitara CNG at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 30,723.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched in India

Announcing the introduction of Grand Vitara S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara."

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will be the only product in the segment to come with 6-airbags. Some of the other notable features will include SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

Under the bonnet, the Grand Vitara CNG will have the next-gen 1.5L 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine which develops top power of 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm and peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG-powered SUV will have a mileage of 26.6 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 1 million CNG cars and SUVs till date in the Indian market. “The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models," added Srivastava.

Read all the Latest Auto News here