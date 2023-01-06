Home » News » Auto » Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.85 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Launch: Price Starts at Rs 12.85 Lakh in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will be available in two variants namely Delta and Zeta with manual gearbox in India while it returns a mileage of 26.6 km/kg

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Grand Vitara CNG at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Offered in Delta and Zeta grades, it is the 14th company model to come with factory-fitted S-CNG technology. The brand has also rolled out the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for customers who can own the Grand Vitara CNG at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 30,723.

Announcing the introduction of Grand Vitara S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Since its launch in September 2022, the Grand Vitara has received a resounding response from Indian consumers, thanks to its SUV appeal complimented by multiple future-ready powertrains. The introduction of the S-CNG option further expands the appeal of the Grand Vitara."

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will be the only product in the segment to come with 6-airbags. Some of the other notable features will include SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

Under the bonnet, the Grand Vitara CNG will have the next-gen 1.5L 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine which develops top power of 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm and peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG-powered SUV will have a mileage of 26.6 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 1 million CNG cars and SUVs till date in the Indian market. “The Grand Vitara S-CNG will contribute to our aggressive plan to widen our green-powertrain offerings, expanding to 14 models," added Srivastava.

