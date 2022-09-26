Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Launch: Price Starts at Rs 10.45 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Grand Vitara SUV in a price range of Rs 10.45-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Sitting on the acclaimed Suzuki TECT platform (Global C-platform), Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be sold via the NEXA dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options. Adorning the “CraftedFuturism" design language, the SUV is available in Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid versions. The latter though is only offered with the range-topping Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims. Furthermore, there are two exclusive Genuine NEXA accessories theme collections ENIGMAX and ENIGMAX X for personalization.

Some of the notable features in the SUV include panoramic sunroof with dual sliding panes, wireless phone charging dock, coloured Head-Up-Display, 360-degree parking camera system, in-built Suzuki Connect technology, Smart Play Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system and ventilated front seats. It is equipped with a plethora of safety features in the form of 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts for All seats, Hill Descent Control and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

The Smart Hybrid variants are powered by the 1.5L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which generates maximum power of 101.6 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The Smart Hybrid setup comes with a dual battery setup with features like Brake Energy Regeneration, Torque assist and Idle Stop-Start function. It can availed with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options with mileage figures of 21.11 kmpl and 20.58 kmpl, respectively. Moreover, the manual variants also gets Suzuki’s ALLGRIP SELECT 4×4 drive system with fuel efficiency of 19.38 kmpl and four drive modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock.

Coming to the Intelligent Electric Hybrid version, it boasts of a dual powertrain system using an electric motor and the 1.5L petrol engine. The power produced by the petrol engine is rated at 91.2 bhp at 5,500 rpm while the combined power output by electric motor and 1.5L petrol mill stands at 113.9 bhp. The dual powertrain setup delivers highest torque of 122 Nm at 4,440-4,800 rpm. Linked to an e-CVT transmission, it returns a best-in-segment mileage of 27.97 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s Intelligent Electric Hybrid features multiple drive modes (EV, Eco, Power and Normal), that allow the SUV to seamlessly switch between the engine and electric drive modes. It can also run on both the petrol engine and electric motor simultaneously, depending on the driving situation. The Grand Vitara can be driven as a pure EV as well. The Intelligent Electric Hybrid comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/160,000 km on the Li-ion battery pack.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a special introductory package consisting of extended warranty till 5 years/1 lakh km and a PRISTINE Genuine NEXA Accessory pack. It can be availed at an amount of Rs 67,000 with the purchase of the Intelligent Electric Hybrid variants.

