Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Crosses 50,000 Pre-Bookings Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India

Maruti Suzuki is all set to spice up the competition in the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of its much-awaited Grand Vitara. The SUV is set to be launched by the last week of September with deliveries beginning in October. The company has already started pre-booking for the SUV, and if the numbers are any indication, the Grand Vitara could very well be the next rage in the Indian auto market. Maruti Suzuki has received prebooking for over 50,000 units of the Grand Vitara even as the pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Close to 45 percent of the total pre-bookings have been for the Strong hybrid variant of the SUV. Pre-booking for the Grand Vitara began on July 11 with a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Advertisement

The excitement for the Grand Vitara launch follows the success of another Maruti Suzuki SUV, the facelifted Brezza, which has received over 1.6 lakh bookings so far.

The Grand Vitara will be Maruti Suzuki's first made-in-India SUV. It borrows the same strong-hybrid powertrain that's also offered on the Toyota Hyryder. Powered by Toyota’s 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that makes 92 hp and 122 Nm of torque, the unit is paired with an electric motor that makes 79 hp and 141 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki claims that the SUV can deliver 27.97 km/l mileage and can drive on electric power alone, on a full charge, for up to 25 km.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Unveiled Globally, India Launch Soon

The Grand Vitara will also be offered with Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that we have already seen on the Ertiga, the XL6, and the Brezza. This engine with 103 hp and 117Nm torque output comes paired with an option of either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and AWD.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here