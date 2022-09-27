Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Detailed Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices are finally revealed as the SUV goes on sale in the Indian market. Needless to state, Maruti Suzuki has always been known for trouncing its rivals with belligerent pricing, however, with the Grand Vitara, this doesn’t seem to be the case here. The midsize SUV segment is filled with various heavyweights like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor etc. to name a few. In this piece, we try to figure out where the Grand Vitara stands with its two of its arch rivals - Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos - in terms of pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Hyundai Creta: Price

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with two powertrain configurations: Smart Hybrid & Intelligent Electric Hybrid. The Smart Hybrid petrol-only variants are priced between Rs 10.45-17.05 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Intelligent Electric Hybrid trims are introduced in a price bracket of Rs 17.99-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the similar lines, Hyundai Creta too is on sale with two petrol engine choices namely a naturally-aspirated 1.5L MPI unit and a 1.4L turbocharged GDi motor. The 1.5L petrol variants come in a price bracket of Rs 10.44-17.22 lakh while the 1.4L turbo trims lie in a price domain of Rs 15.58-18.15 lakh (Both the prices are ex-showroom). On one hand, while the base and mid-level variants attract, more or less, a similar price, the top-end grades of the Grand Vitara are on a slightly higher side.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Price

Kia Seltos is offered with two petrol engine options in the Indian market in the form of a naturally-aspirated 1.5L and a 1.4L turbocharged unit. The former is priced between Rs 10.49-15.45 lakhs while the latter comes in a range of Rs 16.05-18.29 lakh (Both the prices are ex-showroom).

If we compare these prices to that of the Grand Vitara, i.e. Rs 10.45-17.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for Smart Hybrid and Rs 17.99-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for Intelligent Electric Hybrid, it can be said that Kia Seltos emerges as the better and more value-for-money choice.

Verdict

Maruti Suzuki had bagged over 50,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara even before the price announcement. But, it would be hard to say if these bookings will be converted into sales post the price reveal. Though the initial numbers are fairly encouraging for the company but will the sales momentum consolidate and make it a resounding success like the younger sibling Vitara Brezza, only time will tell.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also a direct rival to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara but we have not taken it into consideration since Toyota is yet to announce the price of base and mid variants of the upcoming SUV.

