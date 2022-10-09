Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs MG Astor vs Skoda Kushaq: Detailed Price Comparison

Maruti Suzuki had announced the pricing of the Grand Vitara last month in the country. Being India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has earned the reputation of introducing budget-friendly products for every section of the society. However, if we take a closer look at Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara prices, i.e. Rs 10.45-17.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for Smart Hybrid petrol-only variants and Rs 17.99-19.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for Intelligent Electric Hybrid trims, it appears that the newly-launched SUV is not one of those usual comapny products instead, it gives a feeling of premiumness and panache.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is placed in the mid-sized SUV segment with rivals in the form of MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Nissan Kicks in the Indian market. In this piece, we try to decode how the Grand Vitara fares with its two of its arch rivals - MG Astor & Skoda Kushaq - in terms of pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs MG Astor: Price

MG Astor was launched in India in October 2021 and presently, it is priced in a bracket of Rs 10.32-16.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the variants that come with the naturally aspirated 1.5L petrol engine. The 1.3L turbo petrol variants price starts at Rs 16.58-18.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

If we closely compare these prices with the Grand Vitara’s, it is safe to propound that MG Astor is affordable and economical by quite a few thousands. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara price has already been mentioned above for the readers reference.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Skoda Kushaq: Price

Skoda Kushaq, introduced in June 2021, in the Indian market is another worthy competitor of the Grand Vitara in the midsize SUV segment. Like all its peers and foes, it too comes with a couple of petrol engine options. The 1.0L TSI engine variants are priced in the range of Rs 11.29-16.09 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 1.5L TSI variants fall under a price bracket of Rs 17.19-17.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq might be the prettiest SUV in the segment but when it comes to pricing, it fails to impress. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is priced much better as far as entry-level and mid variants are concerned.

Verdict:

Maruti Suzuki had registered over 60,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara till date. But, it would be hard to say if all these booking numbers will be converted into sales as according to the brand, it delivered only 4,800 units of the SUV in October 2022. Though the initial numbers are fairly encouraging for the company but will the sales momentum consolidate and make it a resounding success like the younger sibling Vitara Brezza, only time will tell.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also a direct rival to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and its price has been announced too. We will take it into consideration in our next piece, so stay tuned!

