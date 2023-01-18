Maruti Suzuki Has Recalled These 17,000+ Cars For Potential Fault in Airbags, Know Here

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be recalling 17,362 vehicles owing to a defect in the airbag controller. The company, India’s top carmaker, has said that Alto K10, Brezza, Baleno, Eeco, Grand Vitara, and S-Presso models manufactured between December 8 and January 12 are the ones affected by this recall. It has been initiated to inspect and replace the affected part, if required, free of cost in these vehicles. The company has cautioned the owners of these models not to use them till their vehicle has been inspected “out of abundant caution," according to a press release.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Eeco Vans Recalled Due to Incorrect Rim Size, 19,731 Units Affected

Advertisement

The company has said that a potential defect in the Airbag controller could lead to the non-deployment of some safety measures, namely the airbags and seatbelt pretensioners, in rare instances in case of a vehicle crash. Maruti Suzuki has also said that the affected vehicle owners will receive communication from the company’s authorised workshops for immediate attention.

This is at least the third recall in the past four months from the company’s end. The last such large-scale callback of the vehicles was announced barely a month ago. On December 6, the automobile manufacturer recalled 9,125 units of its Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, and XL6 models. Back then, the issue was with the front-row seat belts for vehicles manufactured between November 2-28, 2022.

Prior to that, Maruti Suzuki had recalled 9,925 units of Celerio, Ignis, and Wagon R for a defect in the rear brake assembly pin. That callback was targeted towards models manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

This press release regarding the recall comes at a time when the company is receiving record bookings for its 5-door Jimny and the Fronx SUV, having unveiled them at the Auto Expo 2023 being held in Greater Noida. News18 had previously reported that the Jimny had touched the 5,000 bookings mark in five days, while the Fronx SUV had already crossed the 1,000 bookings mark.

Advertisement

Why there have been multiple recalls in the past few months and how they might affect the Indian manufacturer’s business and perception are currently not disclosed.

Read all the Latest Auto News here