Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra Discounts and Offers in August 2022

Ahead of the festive season, automobile manufacturers in India have started rolling out discounts and offers on their vehicle range. These OEMs include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai among others. Predominantly, heavy discounts are being offered on entry-level cars.

Starting with Hyundai, buyers can avail cash discounts, exchange benefits and additional incentives on the purchase of various models like Santro, i10 NIOS, Aura, i20, Xcent and Kona EV. These are in a range of Rs 13,000 - Rs 50,000. Mahindra & Mahindra is also providing multiple incentives and offers on the purchase of XUV300, Bolero and Bolero Neo.

As for Maruti Suzuki, it is offering discounts in the bracket of Rs 9,000 - Rs 60,000 on selected variants of the S-Presso, Alto800, Swift and Celerio. “Now that we have been close to 95% of our production plans for the last few months, the big challenge for Maruti Suzuki and other manufacturers will be to produce vehicles according to the underlying demand pattern. We have a lot of pending bookings, but at the same time, we see wholesales coming in higher than retail sales. This can only happen when production is not matching actual demand; so matching this with pending payments is a big challenge going into the festive season, where we will see more bookings come in," Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki told Mint.

Tata Motors has already rolled out discounts worth upto Rs 40,000 on products like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Safari. “We are expecting strong festive sales this year, starting with Onam. While the demand outlook is very strong, in the last two years, the supply side has been trying to catch up due to part shortages for various reasons. We expect this gap to continue even in the festive period. Therefore, to cheer customers and keep the festive spirit high, we have rolled out consumer offers in the range of ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, depending on the model and trim. We are also offering attractive finance schemes and exchange bonus benefits," Rajan Amba, vice-president of marketing, sales and customer care at Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles division told Mint.

