Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Debut Confirmed at Auto Expo 2023, Spotted Undisguised

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door was recently spotted in India in what seems like the production-ready form. Reports suggest that the highly-anticipated SUV was spotted during its TVC shoot without any camouflage, somewhere in northern India.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most popular company cars globally and its 5-door version will be making its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023. India is being touted as the first market for the 5-door version. SUV enthusiasts in India are waiting for the car with bated breath due to its practicality and off-roading capabilities.

The Jimny immediately commands more respect than any other SUV because of its legendary character. This car has cultivated a loyal fan base over the years due to its reliability and the value for money it offers.

In overseas markets, Suzuki sells Jimny with a 3-door layout as standard. The Japanese carmaker received a tremendous response from the public when it had showcased the Jimny 3-door at the previous edition of the Auto Expo.

The Jimny 5-door will likely have a longer wheelbase as compared to the 3-door version and will come with two new doors for access to the rear seats.

The India bound 5-door version of the Jimny is expected to feature rugged design elements like round headlamps with independent indicators, clamshell bonnet, front grille with vertical openings and rear combination lamps. Suzuki is also likely to throw in modern features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

If reports are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki will launch Jimny at a competitive price of around Rs 10 lakh.

The Jimny will compete with Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the Indian market. However, both the Thar and Gurkha are currently available in a 3-door format only.

The 5-door Jimny will likely be offered with the company’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp power and 138 Nm torque. This engine is already in use with cars like Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza. It will get two transmission options - a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system could be offered as standard.

