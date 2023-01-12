Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door Unveiled at Auto Expo 2023: Price, Launch Date, Features and More

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has finally been unveiled in a 5-door version at the Auto Expo 2023. The off-roader has been spotted several times during its test runs and TVC shoot on the Indian roads. To be manufactured locally at the Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, it will wage war against Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in India. The company has sold more than 3.2 million units of the Jimny in global markets till date.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is built on a ladder-frame chassis and Suzuki Tect platform. It flaunts squarish proportions with short overhangs. The cabin has been finished in an all-black theme with geometric instrument cluster, flat recline front seats, and touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also flaunts auto LED headlamps with first-in-segment auto washer feature.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door has the 1.5L K-Series petrol engine with idle start/stop feature which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while a 4-speed automatic transmission is also available as optional. Suzuki’s 4×4 ALLGRIP drive system comes as standard feat It is offered in both single-tone and dual-tone color options.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny bookings have started from today at all the company authorized dealerships and it is expected to launch in the next few weeks.

