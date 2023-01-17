Maruti Suzuki Jimny Bookings Cross 5,000 mark, Fronx Coupe-SUV Gets 1,500 Orders

Maruti Suzuki India has generated a massive buzz at the Auto Expo 2023. The unveiling of the 5-door Jimny and the Fronx coupe SUV on January 12 was followed by the commencement of bookings for the duo. Within two days, there were 3,000 orders for the Jimny, and its waiting time had already hit the 3-month mark.

Now, five days in, the company has said that it has received 5,000 bookings for the Jimny, and nearly 1,500 bookings for the Fronx. India Today quoted Maruti’s senior executive officer for marketing and sales, Shashank Srivastava, confirming these numbers. Srivastava, however, did not share the launch timeline of the two SUVs, although they are expected to hit the markets in the next few months.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Leading Bookings Section

The five-door Jimny is one of the brand’s most iconic cars and has been sold since the 1970s. Currently, in its fourth-generation, this model is available in the Zeta and Alpha trims in India. Both these variants share the K15B 1.5L petrol powertrain that produces 103 bhp power and 134 Nm of torque. Features include six airbags, an electronic stability programme, seatbelt pretensioners, hill hold assist, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, a rear defogger, reversing cameras, and power windows.

News18 had earlier reported that the automaker is looking to reach the 10,000 bookings mark by the end of this month. However, it seems like that number is set to be surpassed a lot sooner than expected. Once the car debuts, it will compete with Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Coupe SUV Bookings

The coupe SUV is based on the Baleno’s Heartect monocoque platform. It is expected to be launched in April 2023. The Fronx will be sold with two petrol powertrain options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated K-Series unit that generates 89 bhp & 113 Nm and a 1.0L turbocharged Booster jet motor which produces 98 bhp and 147.6 Nm. Both the powertrains will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, although an AMT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit will be offered as options. Fronx will rival Tata Punch and Citroen C3 in the Indian market.

Both the SUVs will be sold via Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships across the country.

