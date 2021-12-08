Maruti Suzuki Likely to Launch Strong Hybrid Vehicle by Next Year, EV by 2025

Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch its strong hybrid vehicle next year. The brand is not expected to launch its EV by next fiscal but assures that it will hit the market before 2025. It is also working on a green mobility road map comprising of EVs, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, Flexi Fuel Vehicles and CNG.

Maruti & Toyota recently showcased strong hybrid vehicles in an event related to Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Toyota showcased the Mirae and Camry Hybrids at an event held ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit. At Vibrant Gujarat, Suzuki will showcase its battery manufacturing capabilities and Toyota will showcase Hybrid Vehicles.

ALSO READ: Android Auto System in Cars Gets Dual-SIM Support - Here’s All You Need to Know

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki recently made a presentation to Gujarat CM on its roadmap to reduce oil imports. Maruti Suzuki is urging the state and central governments to reduce GST on Hybrids and bring it in line with EV’s.

Semiconductor shortages subdued automaker Maruti Suzuki’s production and sales in November. Total sales last month fell on a year-on-year basis to 139,184 units from 153,223 units during the same period of the corresponding year.

Besides, domestic sales were 113,017 units, and sales to other original equipment manufacturers stood at 4,774 units. The automaker exported 21,393 units in November, which is its highest ever in a month, it said.

>Also Watch:

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," the company said. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market, however, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the auto major’s shares settled at Rs 7,300, up 3.29 per cent from the previous close.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.