Maruti Suzuki Next-gen Smart Play Infotainment System: All You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new-gen of its Smart Play infotainment system on the 2022 Baleno facelift. Loaded with several new updates and features, the new Smart Play Pro infotainment system will soon be offered with other models of the company as well. So, what does it have to offer?

The infotainment system is paired with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which has now become a standard addition and is widespread in most cars in the market. In addition to this, the next-gen infotainment system in Maruti Suzuki cars will now have an extremely handy voice assistant, which adds up to the safety of the car by eliminating the need for the driver to use his hands apart from driving the car.

Smart Play Pro will allow you to operate various functions and features in the car’s interiors, including AC mode, door unlocking, and footwell lighting. It will also act as an indicator for various issues and warning in the car. The system allows for reverse parking equipped with dynamic guidelines and reverse park assist to help you park the car in tight spaces easily.

Maruti Suzuki has divided their next-gen infotainment system into Smart Play Pro (7-inch touchscreen) and Smart Play Pro+ (9-inch touchscreen). The Pro+ version of the Maruti Suzuki Smart Play will have more bits to enhance the overall experience inside the car. In the Pro+ version, the sound system is cradled by surround sound support and is tuned by Arkamys. In addition, the rear camera, in the Smart Play Pro+ will provide a 360 degrees view, including a top view of the car. Users will be able to update the system using OTA updates through the Smart Play app on mobile

But it is not just about the features, that the new system brings to the table. Like in the case of Baleno, the new system has improved the feel of the car’s interior making it a more appealing option for prospective buyers.

