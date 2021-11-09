Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Disburses Over Rs 6,500 Crore Worth of Loans within 9 Months

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Monday said its “Smart Finance" online platform has disbursed a cumulative Rs 6,500 crore auto loans to over 1 lakh customers within nine months of its launch. According to the auto major, through this initiative, the company has digitalised 24 out of 26 touchpoints in a customer’s car purchase journey. Over 34 lakh customers have visited the platform since its launch, and the company has already boarded 16 financiers within a short span.

Maruti Suzuki India’s Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, said: “The recent pandemic induced digital acceleration has paved the way for innovative and robust digital solutions like ‘Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance’.

“When we began the Smart Finance initiative, we were driven by our vision of completely transforming and curating a car-buying experience that is aligned to the demands of digital-age customers."

Currently, India’s largest automaker has a slew of upcoming products for the market in the coming months. The first new car from Maruti Suzuki will be the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio which is going to launch in India on November 10, 2021. Other cars that Maruti Suzuki is working on include the likes of the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, new Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the new Maruti Suzuki Alto which is expected to come next year.

