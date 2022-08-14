Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG Launched in India; Details Inside

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift CNG in the Indian market. Being introduced in two variants namely VXi and ZXi, it has been priced at Rs 7.77 lakhs and Rs 8.45 lakhs (Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi), respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG can also be owned through the company’s Subscribe program at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 16 499/- which comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is the brand’s 9th S-CNG model in India as it already offers CNG versions of the Alto, WagonR, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour-S. Moreover, it has sold over 1 million S-CNG vehicles in the domestic market so far.

Introducing the Swift S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Brand Swift needs no introduction and the iconic sporty hatchback is now available with proven & tested company-fitted Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology. After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg."

The Swift CNG is powered by the 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which delivers top power of 77 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 98.5 Nm at 4300 rpm, thus making it India’s most powerful CNG hatchback. It will return a mileage of 30.90 Km/kg which makes it the most fuel-efficient CNG premium hatchback in the country.

Maruti Suzuki’a S-CNG range of cars are equipped with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system. In order to enhance the safety quotient, the vehicles also carry stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure. Furthermore, a microswitch has been installed in all the CNG cars which ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

Maruti Suzuki CNG cars are conceptualized, designed and developed at the company’s world-class Research & Development (R&D) facility after rigorous testing. The brand has sold more than 26 lakh units of the Swift till date since its launch.

“This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. Swift has carved a niche for itself in the hearts and minds of the customers, it has continuously evolved and has maintained its persona as the most successful hatchback in the Indian market. The Swift S-CNG is the right proposition for customers, looking for a peppy yet economical city drive," added Srivastava.

