Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-Fuel Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Details Here

The Auto Expo 2023 has moved past its two preview days for the media. The exhibition is now onto its fourth day and open to the public. From Tata Motors’ Altroz and Punch CNG vehicles to electric two-wheelers, the alternate fuel vehicles marking the transition towards the sustainable energy track have held the spotlight since the very first day of the show. Maruti Suzuki’s showstopper, the Wagon R flex-fuel, which stood at the Ethanol pavilion, was one such attention-grabber.

The company claims that the flex fuel prototype can run on any ethanol-petrol blend as long as it contains between 20 to 85 percent ethanol. The powertrain has seen multiple changes so that the engine can adapt to the corrosive properties of ethanol. Sensors have been added to measure ethanol percentage. There are heated fuel rails for cold start assistance and an upgraded engine management system. The fuel pumps and injectors are more robust, and certain other mechanical components have been introduced to improve engine endurance.

Maruti Suzuki has said that compared to the standard petrol-engine Wagon R, the emissions are down by 79 percent, with no reduction in the performance. The company has stated that the hatchback will be flex-fuel compliant by March this year. The announcement comes at a time when the government has announced that the roll-out of 20 percent gasoline-ethanol blended fuel will commence from April 1 this year in a phase-wise manner.

In terms of its appearance, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex fuel prototype was seen with exteriors coated in light blue body colour and contrasting green decals.

The brand has been expanding its low-emission fuel portfolio swiftly in recent times. Flaunting its expanded CNG line, Maruti Suzuki staged the Brezza CNG at the show. This compact SUV is set to become the first model in its segment to come equipped with a CNG powertrain. The vehicle’s appearance comes merely months after the introduction of the Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG.

