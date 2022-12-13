Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex-Fuel Showcased in Delhi, Launch in Next 2 Years

Maruti Suzuki has showcased its first flex-fuel prototype car in Delhi. Being touted as India’s first mass segment flex-fuel vehicle, it was none other than the Wagon R hatchback which was unveiled by the Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex-fuel will be launched in 2025 in the Indian market.

The BS6 compatible Wagon R flex fuel has been designed and developed locally in India with support from Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It will run on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 percent (E20) and 85 percent (E85) fuel. The engine has been specifically upgraded to meet the requirement of higher ethanol-blended petrol. It has been equipped with new fuel system technologies like heated fuel rail for cold start assist and ethanol sensor for ethanol percentage detection.

At the occasion, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently aligned itself to the national objectives of reducing country’s oil import burden and improving the environment. Designed and developed locally in India with support from SMC, Japan, the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle emboldens Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ efforts. Notably, our research shows that ethanol fuel based Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle operating on E85 fuel will help reduce tailpipe GHG emissions by 79% in comparison to a conventional gasoline Wagon R model while ensuring the same power performance."

In addition, components like engine management system, upgraded fuel pump and fuel injector, among others, have been developed along with upgradation of other mechanical elements. The company has rolled out engine management system strategies and emission control system to comply with the stringent BS6 Phase-II emission norms which come into effect from April 1, 2023.

Maruti Suzuki has plans to extensively evaluate this technology in the Indian market with the India-spec ethanol-blended fuel. The company further stated that it is working on a variety of technologies including Electric, Hybrid Electric, CNG, Bio-gas, Ethanol, Flex-Fuel, etc. The country’s largest automaker officially confirmed that its entire product range will be E20 fuel material compliant by March 2023.

“It is our continuous endeavor to democratize new technology to make it accessible to the masses. Showcasing this Flex Fuel prototype vehicle is a step in this direction. We will introduce our first Flex Fuel vehicle for the compact segment by 2025. This is aligned to our People Technology principle which aims to make technology accessible to the masses to create a positive and tangible impact on the society," added Takeuchi.

